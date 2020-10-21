Kalvin Phillips injury is a massive blow for Leeds & how they can fill the void

Leeds United have suffered a massive injury blow with Kalvin Phillips expected to remain on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

Phillips suffered a shoulder injury during Leeds’ 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night at Elland Road.





The England midfielder took to social networking site Twitter to confirm that he could be out for a few weeks, but he won’t be needing surgery.

Luckily I won’t be needing surgery and have already started my rehab so looking forward to getting back on the pitch as soon as possible. 💪🏽🤍 — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) October 20, 2020

The 24-year-old has progressed immensely under Marcelo Bielsa in recent years, and his injury is a massive setback for the club.

Phillips has been ever-present for Leeds this season, but he could be out till December.

It means, he is likely to miss some crucial games for the Yorkshire club in coming weeks – the lay-off could rule him out against Aston Villa, Leicester, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Everton.

How Leeds would cope without him?

Phillips is a top-quality defensive midfielder and he does a specialised job that is hard to replicate.

He sits deep, does the dirty defensive job, breaks up play, and sprinkles out passes – put it simply, one needs to watch Phillips alone to understand how Leeds operate under Bielsa.

In his absence, Bielsa is likely to deploy Mateusz Klich in a deeper role, although it won’t be a like-for-like replacement. Klich has previously as a defensive midfielder for Leeds and has done really well.

He played four games in the Championship last season in the defensive midfield role. Leeds recorded three wins and a draw during that period.

would make the most sense I think — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 20, 2020

Phillip’s injury could also open up the opportunity of a starting place for Jamie Shackleton who has always impressed when he was called upon.

Shackleton has got good technical abilities and he is good at pressing. He can play as a right-back, but he has impressed previously while operating as a deep-lying playmaker.

Last season, Ben White played in defensive midfield as well, which means Bielsa could trust either of Robin Koch or Pascal Struijk for that role.