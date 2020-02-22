Kalvin Phillips comments on Elland Road factor ahead of Leeds vs Reading

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United will face Reading in the Championship today at Elland Road.
The Whites returned to winning ways last week after beating Bristol City 1-0 in the Championship. And they will be looking for back to back home wins when they face the Royals on Saturday.
Ahead of the match, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has said that playing at Elland Road is ‘massive’, and that there’s no reason why they can’t maintain an unbeaten record at home till the end of the season.
The Whites have lost three games at home this season but Phillips wants to make sure they pick up all three points against Reading today. He has hailed the fans as ‘unbelievable’, adding it is absolutely important to get their support as they head into the business end of the season.
“The fans are unbelievable. Reading are a tough team. I think every game from here until the end of the season we have to treat like it is our last game,” said Phillips to Yorkshire Evening Post.
“We’ll go out there and give 100 per cent and hopefully we can get the three points.”
Phillips added when asked about the home advantage: “I think it’s massive. At home we want the best record we can. I think the last game proved that in how well we played and how important having the fans on our side at home.
“If we can keep that up for the rest of the season then there’s no reason why we can’t go unbeaten at home.”
Leeds United find themselves second in the Championship, four points behind West Bromwich Albion.
The Whites, however, can extend their lead with third-placed Fulham to five points today if they win against Reading. Fulham drew 1-1 against Derby County on Friday.