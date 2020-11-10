Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice respond to Tottenham Hotspur star’s Instagram post

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and West Ham United star Declan Rice have responded to Tottenham Hotspur Hotspur ace Eric Dier’s post on Instagram.

Dier, who can play as an defensive midfielder or as a central defender, has expressed his delight on Instagram at making his 250th appearance for Tottenham at the weekend.





The 26-year-old England international was in action for Spurs in their 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion away from home at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dier, who has been on the books of Spurs since 2014 when he joined from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, is delighted to have made his 250th appearance for the North London club.

The defender’s England international teammates – Leeds midfielder Phillips and West Ham’s Rice, who can play as a defender or as a defensive midfielder – have congratulated him on his achievement.

Rice responded: “Love it bro🔥🙌”

Phillips responded: “Love it you unit! 🙌🏽🔥”

Important player for Tottenham Hotspur

Dier has been superb for Tottenham over the years, and his versatility to play in defence or in midfield has been a boon for the North London outfit.

The 26-year-old has now established himself as one of the two centre-backs in Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho’s system.

According to WhoScored, the England international has played seven times in the Premier League and has featured once in the Europa League for Spurs so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Dier made 15 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Tottenham, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are second in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from eight matches, just a point behind leaders Leicester City.