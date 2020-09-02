Kai Havertz has completed his Chelsea medical last Sunday

German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has completed his medical with Chelsea this past Sunday and his signing should be confirmed soon as per Telegraph.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has signed a five year deal with the Premier League side and it will be interesting to see how he performs in English football next season.





Our Story: @kaihavertz29 made his medical check on sunday in london @BILD_Sport @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 1, 2020

Havertz is a world-class talent who is destined to develop into a superstar. Frank Lampard will be hoping to groom him into a key player for Chelsea.

The Blues needed to add more creativity to their squad after the departure of Pedro and Willian. Havertz will add goals and vision in the final third. Although he is not similar to Willian or Pedro in terms of style, he can replace their goals.

The 21-year-old scored 19 goals this past season and he picked up 8 assists as well.

He could form a formidable partnership with Ziyech, Werner and Pulisic next season.

There is no doubt that Chelsea have put together a fantastic attack and it remains to be seen if they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Lampard did well to steady the ship last year and integrate the young players into the first-team squad and the Blues will be expected to take the next step now.