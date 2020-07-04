Kai Havertz closes in on Premier League move

German playmaker Kai Havertz, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, can leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer but only if his value and contract demands are met.

Leverkusen’s sporting director Rudi Voller says the club have an agreement with Havertz which will allow the player to leave Germany at the end of the current season.





Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Voller said: “We have an agreement – if it fits, he can go this summer. As of now, he is a player of ours. We have our ideas, we know what he can do.

“I personally hope he stays one more year. Of course, you can’t force anyone. Havertz knows what he owes to his colleagues, the fans and the club.”

Havertz has had an amazing season in Germany scoring 12 goals in 30 games whilst creating 6 goals for his teammates. He would be a standout player for any of the top 6.

Chelsea, who have been linked heavily with a move have already secured two big signings for next season, with Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax arriving for transfer fees totalling £89m.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirmed last month that the club are yet to make an offer for Havertz. The player is also interesting the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid who are monitoring the players situation closely.

“He’s a top player but we’re certainly not going to comment on players at other teams,” said the Chelsea head coach. “It cannot be our focus. No bids have gone in.”

Will he end up at Chelsea for the new season – or will Kai Havertz sign for Real Madrid?