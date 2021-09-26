Juventus vs Sampdoria live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they take on Sampdoria in the Serie A clash on Sunday at the Juventus Stadium.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Team News

Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt scored two second-half goals against Spezia in the last game to earn all three points for the Turin giants.

Arthur and Kaio Jorge are out with muscle injuries while Giorgio Chiellini is unavailable for selection.

Sampdoria has no such major injury issues, and only Manolo Gabbiadini is missing with an ankle injury.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Juventus vs Sampdoria from bet365:

Match-winner:

Juventus – 4/11

Draw – 4/1

Sampdoria – 7/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 8/15

Under – 6/4

Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction

The Old Lady have made a stuttering start to their new campaign. They have already lost against Empoli and Napoli and drew against AC Milan and Udinese.

However, they will be in full confidence for this game after winning 3-2 against Spezia in their last game.

Sampdoria are struggling badly in the league at the moment. They are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 defeat against Napoli.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 7/10 from bet365

