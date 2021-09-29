Juventus vs Chelsea preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins out of two in the Champions League when they face Juventus in Turin at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

The two sides meet on Wednesday at 20:00 pm BST.

The reigning European champions won their previous game 1-0 against Zenit St Petersburg. They have made a strong start in the Premier League so far but are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Juventus are aiming to claim their fourth victory in five matches across all competitions. They will also look to extend their unbeaten run against the Blues to four games.

Juventus vs Chelsea team news

The Old Lady could be without Paulo Dybala for this game who picked up an injury over the weekend. The Argentine won’t be able to recover in time for this game. Arthur, Alvaro Morata, and Kaio Jorge are also injured at the moment.

Christian Pulisic is currently injured and he won’t be able to take part. Mason Mount, Reece James, and Jorginho are also doubts. N’Golo Kante has been ruled out as well.

Juventus vs Chelsea form guide

After a poor start to the season, Juventus have picked up their form in recent games. They have won three out of their last four. They have won back to back Serie A games against Spezia and Sampdoria.

Chelsea lost 1-0 against City last weekend and it was their first defeat of the season. They will be in full confidence though, having beaten Tottenham 3-0 and progressed through to the next round of the EFL Cup prior to the defeat.

Juventus vs Chelsea betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Juventus vs Chelsea from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Juventus – 11/4

• Draw – 21/10

• Chelsea – 13/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/4

• Under – 8/13

Juventus vs Chelsea prediction

This should be a close contest between the two sides. Both the teams are in good form at the moment, but Juventus hold an upper hand while playing at home.

At the same time, the Old Lady are missing a key player in Paulo Dybala. Chelsea, likewise, will miss the energy of N’Golo Kante.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

