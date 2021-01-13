Juventus seeking buyers for Douglas Costa in the summer

Juventus are looking to sell Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on a permanent basis in the coming months, as reported by Spox.

Costa has spent the 2020/21 season on loan at German giants Bayern Munich, after new manager Andrea Pirlo made it clear that he was not in his plans.





His return to the Allianz Arena has not gone as hoped. The Brazil international has been given just six starts in all competitions by manager Hans-Dieter Flick, who generally prefers the likes of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane on the wings. He has only one goal and two assists this season.

Despite his limited game time, Flick has come out in support of Costa, claiming that he is “on the right track” (via Spox).

Nonetheless, it looks like his career in Turin is over, with Spox reporting that Juventus will look to sell the skilful winger this summer.

The 30-year-old joined La Vecchia Signora in the summer transfer window of 2018 for a fee of approximately €40 million, having spent the previous season at the Italian champions on loan.

During his time at Juventus, the Brazilian has made 103 appearances in all competitions, scoring on ten occasions. His debut season in Turin was encouraging, scoring in the Coppa Italia final and recording 12 assists in Serie A – only Lazio’s Luis Alberto got more.

Since then, however, he has just one goal and four assists in 42 league outings for I Bianconeri.

Costa’s contract at Juventus is due to expire in summer 2022. The club will have to act fast to find a suitor if they wish to recoup a significant amount of the fee they paid for him.