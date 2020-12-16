Juventus Prepared to Offer Paulo Dybala as Makeweight For Joao Felix Deal

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix, and could include Paulo Dybala as part of the deal.

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid from Benfica for an astronomical €126m back in 2019. Under Diego Simeone, he has emerged as one of the world’s most promising young talents, scoring eight and assisting two this season.





During Saturday’s Madrid derby, the Portugal international was substituted on the hour mark, with Atletico Madrid trailing 1-0. Felix reacted to this decision with visible frustration, kicking a chair before sitting down.

Felix’s show of discontent has apparently got many of Europe’s top clubs monitoring the situation, with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan both linked with the forward.

According to CalcioMercato, La Vecchia Signora are ready to make an offer for the 21-year-old, and could use Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala as a makeweight for the deal.

Dybala has had an inconsistent time at Juventus. He shone under former manager Maurizio Sarri, winning the Serie A Player of the Year award as the Bianconeri won their ninth league title in a row.

However, he has not been so successful this term, making just seven starts in all competitions and scoring just twice. There have been widespread rumours that the former Palermo man is on his way out of the Allianz stadium, with all of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ reportedly offered his services.

Meanwhile, CalcioMercato also state that Inter Milan are willing to offer striker Lautaro Martinez as part of a deal for Felix. The 23-year-old has been terrific for Antonio Conte’s side, but is alleged to be seeking a move away from the San Siro.

Any side looking to sign Felix will have to stump up an enormous sum. Atletico Madrid will likely be looking for a fee close to the €126m they paid for him just over a year ago. Furthermore, his current contract runs until 2026, leaving Los Rojiblancos under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.