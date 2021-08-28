Juventus negotiating deal for Moise Kean

Serie A giants Juventus are in talks with Everton to sign Moise Kean this summer.

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady are looking to sign the 21-year-old striker, with Mino Raiola, the player’s agent is negotiating a deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus yesterday to make a sensational return to Manchester United. Juventus need a new striker, and they are looking at signing Kean.

The Italian striker joined Everton in 2019 from Juventus and spent the last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 17 goals for the French outfit and wanted to secure a permanent move. Romano claims that PSG, who have signed Lionel Messi and Gini Wijnaldum this summer, have only offered him a loan deal, which was rejected by the Toffees.

Juventus are in contact with Everton for Moise Kean, he’s one of the names in the list. Mino Raiola is taking over the negotiations – Juve will soon decide new strikers plan after Ronaldo decision. 🔵🇮🇹 #EFC PSG only made a loan bid for Kean in June – turned down by Everton. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains the first-choice striker under Rafael Benitez but Kean would have been a superb back-up option.

Kean, who is on £53k-per-week wages at Everton, picked up a red card in the EFL Cup clash against Huddersfield in midweek.

It seems Everton are also willing to send him away if the offer is right. Kean has struggled at Everton, and a move to Juventus would be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if Everton now push hard to sign a striker this summer. Richarlison has been used upfront along Calvert-Lewin, while Cenk Tosun remains another option.

