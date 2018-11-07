Juventus vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Juventus on Wednesday aiming to boost their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.
Juve’s 1-0 victory at Old Trafford at the end of October maintained their 100% record at the top of Group H.
United are second in the standings with four points, two ahead of Valencia with three games to play.
The Premier League club host Young Boys in their fifth game in the group, before heading to Spain to face Valencia in their final match.
A positive result against Juve would send United into their final two matches in a confident mood, but a defeat would set up a nervy end to the group stage.
Juventus are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with United on offer at 11/2 and the draw available at 14/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
La Juve questa sera scende in campo così! ⚫️⚪️#StartingXI#ForzaJuve#FinoAllaFine #JuveMUFC pic.twitter.com/cnF1UQ3AFQ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 7, 2018
Here it is – #MUFC team news for tonight's #UCL clash… pic.twitter.com/snD9nnp8f7
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 7 November 2018