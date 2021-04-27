Juventus join Barcelona in the race to sign Memphis Depay

Juventus have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay on a free transfer this summer, Calciomercato reports.

Barring a miracle, they appear set to relinquish the Scudetto for the first time in a decade, and this could pave the way for a squad rebuild this summer.

It is now reported that the Bianconeri have made contact with the representatives of Depay, whose contract with Lyon is due to expire at the end of June.

The Blaugrana have also been linked with the attacker, and it is claimed that the Bianconeri need to qualify for the Champions League to have any chance of signing him.

Sportslens view:

Depay has had another fine season for Les Gones, registering 20 goals and nine assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

He came close to joining the Blaugrana last summer, but the deal broke down with the Spanish side failing to meet the financial demands.

With his contract expiring in a few months, the Catalan giants have already made contact with Depay, and they are regarded as favourites to sign him.

The Bianconeri have emerged as potential contenders, but it is currently uncertain whether they will finish in the top four of the Serie A.

The club are only goal difference ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan, and the race for Champions League football could go down to the wire.

Even if they make the top four, they may struggle to convince Depay, who appears keen on a reunion with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.

Koeman was instrumental in converting Depay into a striker. The 27-year-old is ‘very excited‘ to reunite with Koeman despite the low economic conditions.

