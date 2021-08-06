Juventus forced to apologise for racist tweet

By
Raj Dholakia
-

Juventus have been accused of racism after their women’s team’s official Twitter account posted an image featuring an offensive gesture.

The tweet consisted of one of the players, Cecilia Salvai, making an inappropriate sign in a picture taken during training.

The post was live for around 25 minutes, receiving widespread criticism, before the club eventually deleted the tweet and issued a widely criticised apology on their website.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies for the social post that read as racially discriminatory content on the Juventus Women’s Football Twitter account yesterday,” the statement read.

“Juventus immediately realised that the club had committed an unforgivable mistake, and this mistake has seriously hurt the feelings of all people who oppose racial discrimination. “

“For such a mistake, the club assumes full responsibility for the occurrence of the incident and its serious impact.”

“Opposing racial discrimination and supporting the common development of multiple cultures are the principles that Juventus as a club has always adhered to and continues to put into practice.”

“Juventus acknowledges this mistake, and the club will make the most profound reflection and thorough review to prevent similar things from happening again.”

American sports commentator Keith Olbermann was one of the first to show his dissent towards Juventus’ apology.

Florida-based club Orlando Pride appeared to respond to the incident by posting a message on social media with their England striker Jodie Taylor wearing a t-shirt displaying the words ‘Stop Asian hate’.

Juventus’ kit supplier Adidas has confirmed that it is talking to the club following the publication of the racist tweet.

