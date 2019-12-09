Juventus draw up an offer for Erling Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland is the most coveted teenager in football right now. The Red Bull Salzburg striker has caught the eye of multiple top clubs in Europe. Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with him in the past. But it is the reigning Italian champions Juventus who are preparing to land the teenager, according to Alfredo Pedulla of Corriere Dello Sport.
According to the CDS report, Juventus have been in contact with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and have offered a salary of €3 million/year plus bonuses. The transfer fee is believed to be €30 million.
Haaland has scored 28 goals for RB Salzburg this season already. He has scored an impressive eight goals in the UEFA Champions League, a trophy which Juventus so dearly craves for. Mario Mandzukic’s exit from the Allianz Stadium is a mere formality now while Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo are not getting any younger. A move for Haaland makes the perfect sense for the Bianconeri.
Juventus have been working to sign Haaland for some time. Last year he could have arrived but turned down the offer over concerns on playing time. Juventus are now trying again but don't want to use the reported €20m clause. They've offered the player a €3m salary. [TJ] pic.twitter.com/IElLYBGHBB
— Juventus News – Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) December 8, 2019
The Norway International has shown he has it in him to make it to the very top of the footballing world. A transfer to a big club, possibly Juventus is the next step in his career.