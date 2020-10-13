Jurgen Klopp’s Top 5 Craziest Liverpool Matches

On the 8th of October, Jurgen Klopp celebrated 5 years in charge of Liverpool. During that time Klopp has won the Champions League and ended the 30 year wait for a league title. He really has turned the club supporters from ‘doubters to believers’. Whilst Liverpool are now a dominant force and rarely lose, there have been plenty of crazy games under Jurgen Norbert Klopp.

Let’s take a look at Jurgen Klopp’s top 5 craziest Liverpool games.





Liverpool 3-2 PSG

Many wondered how Liverpool would cope after the disappointment of losing the Champions League final just months before. In their 18/19 Champions League opener, they faced the French champions, PSG, who had the likes of Neymar and Mbappe in their side. However, Liverpool showed their relentless spirit again and snatched a late winner in a thrilling game.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead against a below-par, PSG. With Daniel Sturridge and James Milner scoring the goals, before Thomas Meunier pulled one back before half time for the French side.

Kylian Mbappe then equalized against the run of play with only seven minutes of the game left. Leaving Liverpool fans wondering what had gone wrong in a game that their side had dominated so much.

It looked as though a famous European victory under the lights at Anfield had gone amiss. However Klopp’s ‘mentality monsters’ found a way to win, as substitute Firmino scored a fabulous goal in stoppage time.

An incredible win and a sign of things to come, as Liverpool triumphed in Europe that season.

Norwich 4-5 Liverpool

An away day at Carrow Road, against relegation favourites, Norwich, was not ear-marked to be a cracker. However, that is exactly what it was. Liverpool scored a late, late winner to see off a spirited Norwich side.

At half-time Liverpool found themselves 2-1 down and it worsened in the second half for the Reds, as a Wes Hoolahan penalty put Norwich 3-1 up. It looked as though it would be a famous victory for the Norfolk side against Klopp’s men.

Liverpool rallied and James Milner, Firmino and Jordan Henderson all scored to put Liverpool 4-3 up. However, Sebastien Bassong netted in injury time for Norwich to equalise. Yet, there was another twist in the tale, as Adam Lallana volleyed past a helpless Declan Rudd on 95 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp managed to accidentally break his glasses in an emphatic celebration after an incredible match of football.

Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

On January 14th 2018, Manchester City travelled to Anfield having not lost a single league game that season. City were cruising to the title and it looked as though they would re-write all of the records that season. Meanwhile, Liverpool had just lost their star player, Coutinho, to Barcelona. However, an exhilarating game and an epic Liverpool performance would dismantle Manchester City’s invincibility.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rifled home an excellent strike to put Liverpool 1-0 up after just 9 minutes. City reacted and right before half-time got an equaliser. With Leroy Sane squeezing a shot past Karius at his near post. However, there would be further drama in the second half.

Within the space of 8 second-half minutes, Liverpool had found themselves 4-1 up, with goals coming from Firmino, Mane and Salah. City were stunned. Whilst the Blues tried to find a late-comeback, goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogun were not enough.

A thrilling victory from Liverpool in front of a packed Kop and a sign of things to come in the league under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool 4-3 Dortmund

Liverpool had done a good job away from home, scoring an away goal in a respectable 1-1 draw with Dortmund. So even a 0-0 draw would have seen them into the semi-finals. However, what followed was far from a 0-0 draw, as Liverpool fought back to win on another memorable Anfield night.

After 10 minutes at Anfield, the Reds were two goals down after strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. At halftime, Liverpool were two goals down and heading out.

However, Origi pulled a goal back early in the second half. But things looked very worrying for Liverpool when Marco Reus added a third for the visitors. Liverpool needed three goals in the remaining half an hour of the game.

Philippe Coutinho got the first one back. Followed by Mamadou Sakho heading in from a corner to make it 3-3. Into injury time and Liverpool needed just one goal and it came from an unlikely source. As Dejan Lovren, who had scored just one goal for Liverpool beforehand, rose highest to head home a thumping header and send Anfield and Klopp wild.

An impressive Anfield comeback from the Reds, surely you can’t get better than that?

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

The greatest European comeback of all time? Liverpool had been written out of the game, following a crushing 3-0 defeat at Nou Camp. To make things even harder they were without key players, Firmino and Salah. If Barcelona scored, Liverpool, in all likelihood, were out of the game. However, in perhaps the most incredible game Anfield has ever witnessed, Liverpool won 4-0 to reach the final.

Divock Origi scored an early goal to give Liverpool just a glimmer of hope after 7 minutes. However, despite, their best efforts, Liverpool failed to score another in the first half and had to score three in the second.

But, spurred on by the Anfield crowd, Wijnaldum scored two headers in the space of two minutes to make it 3-3 on aggregate. As the game went on, Liverpool looked as though they might make the unthinkable possible.

After an incredibly clever corner by Alexander Arnold and a brilliant Divock Origi finish, they did it and went 4-3 up on aggregate. Liverpool experienced a tense closing ten minutes but held on to secure an incredible turnaround.

The performance was as good as they come and arguably one of Liverpool’s best under Jurgen Klopp.