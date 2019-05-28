Jurgen Klopp’s reply to Pep Guardiola’s claims that it is more important to win the Premier League than Champions League

Manchester City secured the English domestic treble in 2018-19, becoming the first ever side to do so in the land.
Nevertheless, manager Pep Guardiola would have been disappointed with his team’s Champions League campaign.
Tottenham Hotspur secured a spot in the semifinals at City’s expense following a 4-4 draw on aggregate, with three away goals in the 4-3 loss at the Etihad Stadium enough for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to advance.
The Spaniard has been left to rue his side’s lack of luck, but he believes winning the title is more important than winning the elite European competition given the level of consistency needed to secure the top-flight prize.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t agree with Guardiola, though, and has now responded to the claims.
Klopp told Guardiola says it's more important to win PL than CL.
"Pep has to say that because he was not in the CL final for a while! He's a great manager and deserves all the praise he gets."#LFC
— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2019
Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday, and Klopp’s side will be looking to win following the heartbreak of losing the title to City by just a point.
Since leaving Barcelona in 2011 after winning two Champions League titles, Guardiola is yet to make it to the finals, and he will be eagerly looking forward to doing so and winning it with his City side.