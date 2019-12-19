Jurgen Klopp watches in admiration as Arsene Wenger showers praises on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool booked their place in the Club World Cup final following a 2-1 win against Mexican side C.F. Monterrey in the semifinals last night, with goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino getting the job done.
The Reds will hope to win their first-ever Club World Cup title when they face Flamengo on Saturday, and they will have the crowd cheering them on against the Brazilians.
The Qatari fans are huge supporters of Liverpool, and most especially Mohamed Salah, and the Egyptian will hope to make them proud with another fine performance in the finals.
Despite not scoring, the winger put in an impressive shift against Monterrey, and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was very impressed.
The Frenchman noticed how Salah has evolved from being just a goalscorer to a creator, comparing him with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
“I like the way of his evolution, because he had touches last night of a playmaker, he created chances around the box,” Wenger told beINSPORTS.
“He had bits of Messi in him last night, I like that a guy who can score so many goals becomes a guy who gives assists.
“But he’s a complete player and that is what we admire and we want from our players.”
Jürgen #Klopp and Arsène #Wenger talk about the @MoSalah effect 🙂
Catch the full interview with @Ms3don this Saturday on📺HD1! #beINFIFACWC #ClubWC #beINWenger pic.twitter.com/FZ7m8xrWC6
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 19, 2019
Manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but watch on in admiration as Wenger showered praises on the Liverpool star, and there is no doubt that he would have loved to manage Salah.
The 27-year-old has remained in sublime form for Liverpool this term, scoring 13 goals and assisting six others in 20 games across the Premier League and Champions League.