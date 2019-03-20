Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah must keep working hard like Sadio Mane is doing to return to top form

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been in outstanding form of recent, bagging 11 goals in his last 11 games to take his tally to 20 goals across all competitions this term.
17 of them have come in the Premier League, and the 26-year-old is tied on goals with Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian, however, has gone seven games across the Champions League and Premier League without a goal, and manager Jurgen Klopp reckons he only has to emulate Mane’s consistent hard work in order to return to top goalscoring form again.
“He is in a really good moment, of course. Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this,” the German told liverpoolfc.com
“The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work. That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same: just work, do the right things and it will come again. He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment – he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.
“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored; the cross from Robbo [at Fulham], I’m pretty sure Mo would have scored if Gini doesn’t get the ball. These moments… I was a striker, I had that as well, you think, ‘Oh’ and then somebody else missed the chance. That’s how it is, all good. But, of course, it’s a brilliant moment for him [Mane].”
The attacking duo have been directly responsible for almost half – 34 of the 70 – of Liverpool’s total league goals this term, and they will both need to be in their best elements in the remaining seven games if the club are to win their first-ever English Premier League title.
Salah ended last season with 32 league goals, setting a record for most league goals in a 38-game campaign in the process, and while he has struggled to hit those unbelievable heights this term, he is very much in the race for the Golden Boot, with only a goal separating him from the current highest goalscorer – Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.
The Egyptian and Senegalese are key to the Reds’ chances of winning silverware this term, and the club need goals from both of them right now and going forward in the campaign more than ever.