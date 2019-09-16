Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool defender Andy Robertson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has showered heaps of praise on left-back Andy Robertson, claiming him as the best left-back in the world last year.
Robertson, who joined Liverpool from Hull City for just £8m, has developed into a top-class player under Klopp within a space of two years.
Given his importance to the side, and the quality he brings to the table, surely his signing has been one of the bargains of all time in Liverpool’s illustrious history.
The 25-year-old became the first Scot to win a Champions League medal in 22 years, and Klopp says that he is probably the best Scottish player ever to have played for Liverpool after Sir Kenny Dalglish.
Klopp suggested that initially Robertson took time to settle in, but that he was always confident about his potential.
The charismatic German boss has given the ultimate compliment by saying it is not only Liverpool who has improved Robertson, the player he is today, but the defender has improved Liverpool as well.
“He’s maybe the best Scot here since Kenny Dalglish, although Gary McAllister was a wonderful ambassador and player too,” said Klopp to the Daily Record (read the full interview here).
The left-back produced another fantastic performance against Newcastle United on Saturday, where he set up a goal for Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s 3-1 win.
“Football is a failure-dominated game, it’s not easy when the ball is rolling, the pitch is wet, the wind is blowing, whatever, you cannot be perfect. But I honestly can’t think of a proper mistake he has made,” he added.
“Robbo’s an outstanding boy and I like the fact he has done it the hard way.
“Did he become better because of us? Yes. But did we become better because of him? Yes. It’s a proper win/win situation. And it’s been a pleasure to work with him from day one. He had some difficulties in the first three or four months to get in the team and settle but the potential was clear from the start, that’s why we signed him.
“With his natural strength on top, I honestly don’t know if there was a better left-back in Europe last year. And he has started this season exactly the same way.”