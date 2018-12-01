Jurgen Klopp raves about Everton defender Yerry Mina

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the Everton defender Yerry Mina.
The Colombian defender has been quite impressive for Marco Silva’s side so far and the Liverpool boss lavished praise on him during his pre-derby presser yesterday.
He said: “Mina is a brilliant player, very important for the build-up and everything”.
Everton needed a strong and reliable centre half like Mina and they will be delighted with the former Barcelona player’s performances so far.
The Colombian will be looking to make his mark in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday. This is his first derby game and a memorable performance would further endear him to the fans.
Klopp was full of praise for the Brazilian striker Richarlison as well. He also explained that Marco Silva’s side will pose a challenge for Liverpool this week.
Everton have started the season well and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the derby now. The Toffees have struggled at Anfield for years and this would be a good time to make amends.
Liverpool are heading into the game on the back of a poor performance and a defeat. The Reds will look to bounce back here.