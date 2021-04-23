Jurgen Klopp presser: Team news and key takeaways ahead of Newcastle clash

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds will be looking to return to winning ways and pick up all three points, as they aim to secure a Premier League top-four spot.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has touched upon various issues in the press conference. Here are some of the key points.

Team News

Klopp confirmed that Nat Philips is out of this game, but Curtis Jones is set to return.

Nat Phillips still out but Curtis Jones back available for Saturday's game v Newcastle. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 23, 2021

There has been concern over the fitness of Digo Jota who missed training yesterday. However, Klopp says that the Portuguese winger is fine and available for selection.

Liverpool owners

It has been a rollercoaster week for Liverpool. The club broke away from the European Super League (ESL) after facing tremendous public backlash.

The club owner, John Henry, issued an apology to the fans, and took all the blame on himself. He has apologised to Klopp, the players and everyone associated with the club.

While the Reds fans are still not happy with FSG and many pundits questioning whether it’s time for them to go, Klopp has urged everyone to stay together.

Klopp: "I hope the bond between us and the supporters gets even stronger. Our owners are not bad people, they just made a bad decision, but let's carry on. Let's go back to the beautiful game." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 23, 2021

Klopp: "I have known the owners for six years. I know there were some moments when they might not have made the right decision, this time for sure. But it doesn't change things for me, I prefer to deal with problems with people I know." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 23, 2021

New Champions League format

Klopp has suggested that he is not happy with the new Champions League format.

A revamped 36-team Champions League was agreed on Monday, where the number of clubs competing in it will increase from 32 to 36 and it will see all teams play at least 10 fixtures.

Klopp: "Everyone knows my opinion on more games. Yes, the Super League is off the table, good, very good. But it's not the case that the new Champions League is great. UEFA showed me the idea and I said I don't like it, 10 games rather than six. No idea where to put them in." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 23, 2021

In other news, check Premier League week 33 fixtures and preview.