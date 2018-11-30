Blog Competitions English Premier League Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Everton and Richarlison

30 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on the Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazilian has been in red hot form since joining the Toffees and he will be looking to make his mark in his first Merseyside derby this weekend.

Richarlison will be delighted with these comments from a world class manager like Klopp. The former Watford player is a top quality talent and if he continues to improve, he could be a Premier League star.

Klopp also heaped praise on Marco Silva and the Everton squad in general. The Liverpool boss revealed that this is the best Everton squad he will be facing in the derby.

It will be interesting to see how the Reds bounce back after their disappointing performance in the Champions League game during the midweek.

The home fans will be expecting a big reaction here and the Liverpool players will have to step up and deliver.

