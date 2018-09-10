Jurgen Klopp hails Rangers’ start to the season under Gerrard

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Rangers for their start to the season under Steven Gerrard.
The German doesn’t think that the former Liverpool captain is in need of any managerial tips and his side are doing just fine.
Klopp added that Rangers have been brilliant in Europe and despite the derby defeat, they are closing the gap with Celtic.
He said: “I have seen a few games because Stevie has three of my former players, two on loan and Flano [Flanagan]. He [Gerrard] is doing well. I am not sure what the Rangers fans expect but the start was brilliant actually. Then you lose against Celtic. Wow, what a surprise! That is a top team in the league. Celtic were not 50 or 60 per cent better like in the last few years so they are coming closer. That is the only way to get them one day. That is his job to do but, so far – more than good. It is good football. In Europe, it was brilliant. So they have a good team together. They have to improve – that is it.”
Gerrard and the Rangers fans will be delighted to hear these comments from a world-class manager.
It will be interesting to see where Rangers finish in the Scottish Premiership this season. They will be expected to challenge Celtic after the start they have made. However, it won’t be easy and Rangers will have to be consistent.
Steven Gerrard’s men have been very hard to beat this season and if they can keep up that level of performance, they will be closer to Celtic.
It is unlikely that they will win the title this season but there is no doubt that Rangers are on the right track.
Rangers take on Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this weekend and they will look to close the gap with Celtic with a win.