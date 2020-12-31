Jurgen Klopp delivers an update on Joel Matip’s injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that defender Joel Matip will be out of action for three weeks.

The Cameroon defender picked up an adductor injury in his last game and he missed the clash against Newcastle United last night.





Klopp said to Mirror: “The normal stuff with these kinds of injuries, [he will be out for] around about three weeks.”

Matip has been an excellent servant for Liverpool ever since his move from the Bundesliga but his injury issues are becoming a major concern for the Reds now.

Regardless of his quality, the 29-year-old’s availability has been a worry for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are going through an injury crisis already with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ruled out for several months.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to dip into the January transfer market for a centre back now.

Klopp has been using unproven defenders like Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at the back in the recent months. Fabinho has filled in at centre back as well.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Sven Botman, Ozan Kabak, Dayot Upamecano and David Alaba in the recent weeks. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

The Reds were one of the best teams in the country defensively last season but that has not been the case so far this season.

Liverpool have conceded 20 goals in 16 Premier League matches and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to retain their title this season.