Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Adam Lallana is in ‘sensational shape’ at the moment, and that his ongoing injury problems are a thing of the past. However, the Reds boss has suggested that the attacking midfielder could leave the club.
The 34-times capped England international has only a few months left on his current Liverpool deal, but the Reds do have an option to extend it by one year further.
The 31-year-old is expected to leave in July and will be able to hold talks with clubs outside of England regarding a free transfer.
Premier League rivals Newcastle United are being credited with an interest in Lallana, while clubs in Italy are reportedly keen for his signature. Ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Sheffield United, Klopp gave an update on Lallana’s situation.
“Everything about Adam Lallana, Adam Lallana knows and I know, and I’m really happy for him that he’s in sensational shape at the moment; that’s what we try to show constantly, as often as we bring him in,” said Klopp.
“He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future, we will see. But for him, wherever it is – here or somewhere else – the only important thing is that he can show he is 100 per cent fit.
“He had some injury problems [that are] completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and [when] he plays, very influential.
“But these kind of things we don’t discuss in public, so you have to speculate further.”
Lallana joined the Reds in 2014 and has made 170 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has played an important role in Liverpool’s resurgence under Klopp and few could begrudge him if he leaves Anfield now in search of regular team football.
He is a valuable squad player and could end up winning a Premier League medal at the end of the season if he stays on as the title race is gradually tilting in Liverpool’s favour.