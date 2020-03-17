Jurgen Klopp comments on Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has showered praise on Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, saying the Italian is an ‘amazing guy’.
Klopp, who guided Liverpool to their sixth Champions League title last season, has added that Ancelotti is a ‘world-class’ manager.
The former Real Madrid boss is a highly respected manager. He was a great player and is a truly top-class manager. He won league titles with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, while winning three Champions League titles in his career with Milan (twice) and Real Madrid.
The former Napoli manager has made a big impact since arriving at Everton, but there’s still a lot of work to do.
Klopp is respectful of what Ancelotti has done so far and has praised him heavily.
“World-class. He’s such an amazing guy,” the Reds boss said to Joe.co.uk.
Liverpool were supposed to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby but all football leagues across England have been postponed till April 3rd due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The suspended match will have to be rearranged once the league resumes.
The Reds are runaway leaders of the Premier League and need just two victories from their remaining nine games to claim their first top-flight title in 30 years.