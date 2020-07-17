Jurgen Klopp approves Liverpool move for Thiago

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara recently.

As per the latest report from Bild, the Merseyside outfit have now agreed personal terms with the player and Jurgen Klopp has approved the transfer as well.





It remains to be seen whether the Reds can now agree on a fee with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old is keen on signing for the Premier League champions and he has already rejected the offer of an extension from the German club.

Bayern are thought to be demanding £36m for the player but Liverpool are only willing to pay £23m.

Thiago will be a free agent next summer and Bayern Munich cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer. They will have to cash in on him in the coming months and they should look to keep their demand reasonable.

Thiago’s contract situation and his desire to join the Reds will give Liverpool the upper hand in the transfer saga.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern crumble under pressure and lower their demands for the 37-cap Spanish international.

On form, Thiago is one of the best midfielders in the world and he would be a superb addition to Liverpool’s squad. He is at the peak of his career and he would improve them immediately.