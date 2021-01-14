Jurgen Klinsmann comments on Gareth Bale’s situation at Tottenham

Former Tottenham striker and club hero Jurgen Klinsmann has suggested that Gareth Bale’s situation at the club is ‘difficult to comprehend’.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho made 10 changes to the side that won 5-0 against Marine in the FA Cup on Sunday.





Despite the wholesale changes, the north London club were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in the Premier League after Ivan Cavaleiro scored a late header to earn the Cottagers a hard-fought draw.

Both the teams attempted 15 shots during the game, but fans and pundits were left puzzled as Mourinho didn’t use either of Gareth Bale, Dele Alli or Lucas Moura from the bench when they badly needed a goal.

Klinsmann has been left baffled by Mourinho’s decision as well. He said to ESPN:

“It’s very difficult to comprehend Gareth Bale’s situation. If you don’t put in certain point of time like Lucas Moura, Dele Alli or Gareth, you know it’s just put up a big question mark – why? You cannot become too dependable on Son and Harry Kane.”

SL View: Frustrating loan move

Tottenham fans were very excited when Bale returned to his former club on loan from Real Madrid during the summer.

The Welsh winger struggled with fitness at the start of the season having hardly featured for Madrid under Zinedine Zidane in the past 18 months.

However, it seems, Bale hasn’t done enough to convince Mourinho to use him regularly. He has made only one start in the Premier League, and a further three appearances have come from the bench.

Bale has featured heavily in the Europa League having started in all the six matches.

Spurs have an option to sign Bale permanently at the end of the season, but they are unlikely to take that route unless the Welshman makes a strong impact in the second half of the campaign.