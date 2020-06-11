Juninho comments on reported Everton target Memphis Depay’s future

Lyon sporting director Juninho has said that talks over the future of reported Everton target Memphis Depay have started, as quoted in Goal.com.

Depay, who has been on the sidelines since December due to a serious knee injury, is out of contract at Lyon in the summer of 2021.





According to Calciomercato.com, Everton and AC Milan are interested in signing the former Manchester United forward this summer.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that French club Lyon value the Netherlands international at €30 million (£26.77 million).

Lyon sporting director Juninho has raved about Depay, and he has said that talks over an extension to his contract have started.

Goal.com quotes Juninho as saying: ”When you lose a big star due to injury a year and a half from the end of his contract, it’s a challenge.

“Memphis is really important to us. We hope he’ll stay and we’ve started talks on an extension.

“He’s enjoyed being here and has taken the captain’s armband. He’s become a true leader. I hope we find a solution.”

Stats

Depay made 12 starts and one substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lyon this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former United forward also scored five goals in five Champions League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 season, the Netherlands international scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in the league, and scored one goal and provided four assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Everton?

Depay struggled in England when he was at United, but the forward has become better and has matured at Lyon, and he would be a good signing for Everton for the reported transfer fee of €30 million (£26.77 million).