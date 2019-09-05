Jullien opens up about his clash with Rangers ace Morelos

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has revealed to Daily Record that Alfredo Morelos tried to unsettle him during the Old Firm derby.
Lennon’s summer signing produced an imperious display at the back for Celtic last week and says that Rangers ace Morelos tried to get under his skin during the game.
The Colombian attempted to drag the Celtic ace into a battle by stamping his foot.
However, Jullien kept his calm and concentrated on the game. He even told Morelos that if he tried any more tricks, he would only make Rangers’ chances of getting a goal harder.
He said: “That’s the game. He is a good player and one who tries to use a trick to disturb a defender. He stamped on my foot, but that’s part of football. It’s kind of like trash talk. There are things like this in every sport. Sometimes the crowd can make more of it, but, as I say, it’s part of the game. I said to him after he stamped on my foot, You can come more and more (at me) for more than one time. The more you come at me, the more the zero stays on that scoreboard.”
It seems that the centre back was determined to keep a clean sheet against the Ibrox outfit and no matter what was being done to him, he was focused on the task at hand.
Lennon will be thoroughly impressed with his player’s revelation. Every team needs that kind of mentality in the big games.
Morelos has cost his side in the past by losing his calm in crucial situations and Jullien seems like the opposite. The Celtic fans will certainly appreciate his maturity going forward.