Jullien heaps praise on Celtic teammate Odsonne Edouard

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has heaped praise on his teammate Odsonne Edouard.
The 26-year-old defender believes that Edouard can be as good as he wants in future. He also revealed that Edouard is better than the former Celtic star Dembele.
The former Celtic man has been in great form since joining Lyon for £25m.
He said: “I would say Odsonne is better because I’ve only played with him. I would say Odsonne for sure. You all saw it before me that Moussa is a really good striker, but Odsonne is younger and his talent is really good. Comparing him to Moussa would be a mistake, they are definitely not the same. I played against Moussa last season, so I can say that. Moussa is a good striker, really powerful, and Odsonne is a different striker.”
Edouard has been in fine form since joining the Hoops and he has managed to win over the fans with his performances. The striker is a key member of Neil Lennon’s starting lineup and Jullien’s claims might not be wide off the mark.
The striker’s talent is unquestionable and it will be interesting to see how he develops with time. Edouard is already showing his pedigree in the Europa League and he is clearly good enough to make the step up to a better league.
Perhaps a move to a better league will help him grow as a footballer. It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
Edouard will be delighted with his teammate’s comments about him and he will be looking to work harder and impress even further.
He will be crucial to Celtic’s quest for silverware this season.