Juan Sebastian Veron believes Lionel Messi could join Inter Milan due to one factor

Former Inter Milan midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron believes that Lionel Messi could join his former side due to one factor.

Messi sent the whole world of football into a frenzy last summer when he announced that he wanted to leave Barcelona, the club he had been at his entire career. After a long transfer saga, the Argentine stayed at the Camp Nou.





His reason for submitting a transfer request was that he’d lost faith in the club being able to compete on the European stage. This season’s underwhelming performances will have done little to ease those fears.

Messi had also engaged in a dispute with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. It is unclear whether his resignation has had any effect on Messi’s stance.

Naturally, the whole situation sent the rumour mill flying. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was most heavily linked to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester Utd, Juventus and Inter were touted as outsiders.

Former Inter midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron has commented on the rumours linking his former club to Messi, playing down the chances of the 33-year-old coming to the San Siro. However, he believes that club legend and vice-president Javier Zanetti could be a decisive factor in any potential move.

Speaking to Perform Stats News (via Siempre Inter), Veron said: “I don’t think he (Messi) can go to Italy. If he will, it is because of Zanetti, who knows him and will try to talk to him, making him feel important again and explain the future projects of the club.

“At the end of the day it is purely Messi’s decision but if Inter want to make an attempt, they have to use seduction and get to his heart to draw him near.”

Zanetti and Messi were teammates for six years on the international stage, ranging from Messi’s Argentina debut in 2005 through to Zanetti’s international retirement in 2011. They both started in the 2007 Copa America final, which they lost 3-0 to Brazil. Veron also started.