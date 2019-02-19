Juan Mata says Nuno Espirito Santo is doing a very good job which makes Wolves difficult to play against

Manchester United have been drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, and a cracking contest is very much on the cards.
Both sides played out an exciting 1-1 draw when they met at Old Trafford in September, and will now face off at the Molineux Stadium twice before the season ends.
Red Devils midfielder Juan Mata is wary of the huge threat Wolves pose at home, and is expecting a tough game given how manager Nuno Espirito Santo has turned the side into one of the teams to beat in the top-flight this season.
“Their manager is doing a very good job there,” the Spanish midfielder told United’s official website.
“They play good football, so it’s difficult to play against them, even more away.
“But if we want to win the FA Cup we need to try to beat everyone. We’ve done that with Arsenal and Chelsea, two top teams, and now we will go to Wolverhampton with the same ambition.”
Wolves saw off Bristol City 1-0 on Sunday in the F.A Cup fifth-round to book a last-8 spot, while the Red Devils made light work of Chelsea, securing a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
Since winning the Championship last term to secure Premier League promotion, Wolves have proved themselves capable of playing alongside the big boys, and have already caused some upset.
Nuno Santos’ side have secured wins against Chelsea at home, away against Tottenham Hotspur, while also dumping Liverpool out of the F.A Cup.
They are pushing to finish in top-seven after winning 11, drawing six and losing nine of 26 league games, and Mata’s comments – an attestation to how important they have become – should get the fans excited ahead of next month’s F.A Cup clash.