Juan Mata has an offer for a young Leeds United fan

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has praised a young Leeds United fan on Twitter.
A young Leeds fan is training on his own as a goalkeeper despite being in self-isolation.
The video has gone viral since his mother posted it on Twitter, and it has caught the eye of Mata.
The 31-year-old Spain international is impressed with the young boy, and has said that he would like to practise his free-kicks with him one day.
One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not clear when the domestic league will resume.
Both United and Leeds have a lot to play for, and the Red Devils and the Whites will hope that the campaign gets back underway soon.
The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment with 45 points from 29 matches, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently find themselves at the top of the Championship table with 71 points from 37 games, a point ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.
United will be confident of finishing in the Champions League places, while Leeds will be optimistic about clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.