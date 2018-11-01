Juan Foyth’s latest display should convince Leeds to sign him on loan in January

Tottenham Hotspur defeated London rivals West Ham 3-1 on Wednesday night to set up a meeting with Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarterfinal clash.
One player who particularly impressed during the game was young defender Juan Foyth. Playing alongside Davinson Sanchez, he produced an assured performance for Spurs.
The 20-year-old has struggled for regular games this season, but he has always impressed with whatever opportunity he has been provided by the club.
His tackle on Marko Arnautovic shows the Argentine defender is more than ready at this level. His outstanding performance has been praised by the fans as well, and it should convince Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
Argentine outlet AS claimed last month that Bielsa is desperate to bring the youngster to Elland Road – who is getting frustrated with lack of first team opportunities as the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez remain first choice.
The Argentine connection between Foyth, Bielsa and Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be utilised, and the move would suit all parties involved. Pochettino will have a strong defensive set up once again when Vertonghen will return from injury and he can afford to let Foyth leave on loan.
Foyth’s latest performance will have quashed all doubts about his quality, and Bielsa must try to bring him at the Yorkshire club in the January transfer window.