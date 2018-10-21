Juan Foyth would be an excellent signing for Leeds United

According to reports from AS Argentina, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is determined to land Tottenham defender Juan Foyth on loan in January.
The 20-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut, and he is reportedly frustrated at the lack of opportunities at the north London club.
He is behind Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sanchez in the pecking order, and Leeds are monitoring his situation.
Mauricio Pochettino rates him highly and a loan move could work out in his favour. The Spurs boss regards Bielsa as his mentor, and therefore could send Foyth on loan to Elland Road to continue his development.
While Bielsa has the likes of Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper, and Gaetano Berardi as his three main centre-backs, Foyth would be a massive addition to the squad.
He has shown qualities in whatever little opportunities he got for Spurs, and he would add significant depth and quality to the side, which will only help the Whites to become a strong contender for promotion.
The only negative side to it is Foyth’s potential arrival could spell disaster for Conor Shaughnessy. The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of quality but he is too injury prone. If the interest in Foyth is indeed real, it could mean that Bielsa may have lost his patience with Shaughnessy.