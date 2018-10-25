Juan Foyth would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth needs to leave the club on loan in January.
The 21-year-old is not a part of Pochettino’s first team plans and he will need to leave in order to play regularly.
Aston Villa should look to sign the highly talented defender on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Championship outfit could do with another defender and Foyth could prove to be an excellent addition.
The 21-year-old is not ready to start in the Premier League just yet but he has the quality to make a difference in the lower leagues.
The Argentine will add depth and quality to Dean Smith’s back four. Villa have struggled at the back all season and someone like Foyth could transform their season.
The Championship outfit were beaten by Norwich earlier in the week and Smith will be looking to cut out these results and put together a winning run. Villa will need to address their defensive issues in order for that to happen.
It could prove to be a masterstroke if Smith manages to sign the Tottenham player on a loan deal and fix his side’s defensive problems in the short term.