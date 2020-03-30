Journalists issue update on Wolves target Gabriel

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Lille defender Gabriel in the recent weeks.
The Brazilian is apparently a target for Chelsea and Everton as well.
As per Birmingham Mail, Wolves are big admirers of the defender and Nuno wants him to bolster his defensive ranks.
Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon has now issued an update on the £30m-rated defender’s future. The journalist tweeted that Chelsea are leading the chase and they are close to signing the player.
Gabriel ( LOSC) à Chelsea, c’est très chaud. Quasi bouclé.
Everton tente aussi le coup mais Chelsea loin devant …
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) March 28, 2020
However, the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi has claimed that nothing is done yet and several clubs are still in talks to sign the defender.
Not done yet. Several clubs in negotiations.
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) March 29, 2020
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.
Wolves could certainly use a defender and the 22-year-old has tremendous potential. Nuno has done well to put together a talented young squad and a player like Gabriel will only improve them.
He could partner the likes of Boly and Coady at the heart of Wolves’ defence next season.
Finances should not be a problem for Wolves. They have the resources to pull off the signing. Also, they are an attractive project for young players now.
Wolves are playing in the Europa League now and they can qualify for the Champions League next season.