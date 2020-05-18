Journalist: Tottenham have scouted Eberechi Eze during the season

Irrespective of where Tottenham Hotspur finish this season, there’s no doubt that Jose Mourinho will be looking to make some changes to the current squad.

Ideally, he would want Daniel Levy to hand over a massive transfer kitty so that he can rebuild the squad to his own taste. However, the global economy has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and clubs will struggle to spend freely.

Mourinho may have to operate on a low transfer budget and that is a big challenge for Spurs. One of the players they could be targeting in the summer is QPR’s attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

In a Q/A session with Tottenham fans, reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Spurs have scouted Eze during the season.

They have a good relationship with the fellow London club and that could help in any potential negotiation. He adds that Eze is a ‘Base client and Spurs have good links with that agency.’

Spurs want him but at the same time they have a lot of players in that position. It is highly likely that they will have to send him out on loan.

Alan Nixon of The Sun reported back in March that Spurs may have to pay in the region of £20m to sign Eze. However, given the financial issues surrounding football, it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to pay a handsome fee for the 21-year-old.