Journalist: Southampton want to keep Everton loanee Theo Walcott beyond the season

Southampton are reportedly looking to keep Everton-owned winger Theo Walcott beyond the end of the season.

According to talkSport journalist, Alex Crook, the Saints are impressed with Walcott both on and off the pitch, and they want to keep him beyond the end of the season.

Walcott joined the Toffees in 2017/18 from Arsenal. He re-joined Southampton on loan in October and moved back to the club from where he started his playing career.

The player is “keen to put down roots back on the south coast.”

He has scored two goals and provided three assists in 16 starts for the Saints this season. Walcott has a contract at Everton till 2021, and he is not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

SL View – other options for Southampton?

Crooks has revealed that Southampton have deals lined up for two new signings.

According to The Athletic‘s Dan Sheldon, Southampton could revive their interest in signing Neco Williams on loan, with an option to buy in the summer.

Southampton have already signed Takumi Minamino from the Reds on loan.

Williams managed 13 appearances so far this season, including two starts in each of the Premier League and Champions League.

