Journalist shares interesting Twitter post regarding Newcastle takeover

Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover right now and the formalities of the deal are yet to be completed.

There is growing optimism that the deal could be announced this week. Reputed Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has now shared a social media post regarding the takeover.

His five-word tweet read: “Surely this is the week #nufc“.

The Newcastle fans will certainly be excited to see these social media updates.

The Magpies have been mismanaged by Mike Ashley for a long time and the potential new owners would give them the chance to enjoy football once again.

The new owners are expected to invest heavily into the playing squad and it will be interesting to see who they sign.

Newcastle have been linked with several top-class players already.

These are exciting times for a Newcastle fan and they will be desperate for the takeover to be officially announced now.

The Magpies have been looking at top class managers like Mauricio Pochettino as well. Although Steve Bruce has done reasonably well so far, the new owners want their preferred manager in charge.

If they are to invest in quality players, it is essential to appoint a quality manager as well. It remains to be seen who comes in as a replacement for Bruce before the start of the new season.