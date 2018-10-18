Journalist says Barry Ferguson spoke to Lee Wallace after job offer

According to Robert Grieve of The Sun, Barry Ferguson spoke to Rangers defender Lee Wallace after receiving a job offer from Lowland League side Kelty Hearts – something he’s genuinely considering due to the ambition of the club.
The Fife club have held talks with Ferguson over him filling the vacant managerial role left by Thomas Courts, and the ex-Rangers midfielder appears open to taking the job – so much so he’s spoken to one of their coaches for advice.
As per the Daily Record, he said: “This has come out of the blue so there’s a lot to consider before I make my mind up. I’ve been impressed by the club’s ambition and desire to make it into the SPFL. For that reason it’s an interesting proposition that’s worthy of my time and consideration.”
Wallace is a u20 coach for Kelty Hearts and will know all about their ambitious plan to reach the SPL. The club are currently top of the Lowland League with 20 points from nine games and will hope to be promoted via the playoffs this season.
As for Ferguson, the 40-year-old played for Rangers, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Clyde before retiring and has since taken charge of Blackpool as a caretaker boss (20 games) and Clyde (89 games).
He’s on the look-out for a new coaching opportunity and is considering Kelty Hearts as a next destination. Ferguson is expected to have further talks with the club before a decision is made.
Stats from Transfermarkt.