Journalist says Anderlecht want West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen

According to The Daily Mail journalist Adrian Kajumba, Anderlecht are interested in signing Josh Cullen from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

Kajumba has claimed on Twitter that Belgian giants Anderlecht are hoping to get a deal done before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.





Manchester City and Premier League legend Vincent Kompany is in charge of Anderlecht at the moment.

Anderlecht are interested in West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen and hoping to get a deal done before the deadline on Monday. #whufc — Adrian Kajumba (@AdrianJKajumba) October 2, 2020

Leaving West Ham United

Cullen has been on the books of West Ham since 2005, but he has failed to establish himself in the London club’s first team.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been out on loan at Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in recent years.

It is hard to see the Republic of Ireland international establish himself in manager David Moyes’s team, and a move away from the London Stadium this summer does make sense for him.

Anderlecht are a big club, and Cullen could flourish in the Belgian league.

Stephen Hunt overjoyed

Meanwhile, Vladimir Coufal’s agent has taken to Twitter to express his delight at the right-back joining West Ham United.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading winger Stephen Hunt is overjoyed to see the 28-year-old right-back make the switch from Slavia Prague to Premier League outfit West Ham.