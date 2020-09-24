Journalist: Motherwell accept Leeds and Liverpool bid for Sam Campbell

According to Nick Mashiter of PA Media, Motherwell have accepted bids from three Premier League clubs for Sam Campbell.

Mashiter has now claimed on social networking site Twitter that Motherwell have accepted bids from Leeds, Liverpool, and Brighton.

It now remains to be seen where the youngster lands up. Obviously, a move to Liverpool would be a dream come true for any youngster, but his chances of making the senior grades are probably high if he joins the likes of Leeds and Brighton.

Over the years, many of Leeds’ most successful academy products have gone on to play for the senior team. However, under Marcelo Bielsa, they are trying to bridge the gap between the under-23s and the first team.

This summer, Leeds signed Cody Drameh from Fulham by paying in the region of £300,000. According to reports from the Athletic, the deal was done despite Fulham’s reluctance to sell.

Leeds paid £700,000 to sign Joe Gelhardt. The 18-year-old striker joined from Wigan Athletic this summer and big things are expected of him.

Further, the Yorkshire club signed 16-year-old Charlie Allen from Linfield in Northern Ireland and Van den Heuvel, a 17-year-old who never played for the Amsterdam side’s first team.