Journalist: Leeds United leading the race to sign Sam Greenwood

Leeds United are leading the race to sign Sam Greenwood.

According to the Daily Telegraph journalist, Mike McGrath, the Whites are leading the race to sign the exciting young striker from Arsenal.





He claims that the deal would be around £1.5m rising to £3m with add-ons for England U18 striker. However, the newly-promoted Premier League side could face competition from other rivals.

Premier League giants Manchester United have watched him, while Serie A club AC Milan are also showing an interest in the young striker.

Top-tier status was awarded to Leeds’ youth development system last month. The Whites are looking to bolster their senior squad following their return to the Premier League, but at the same time, they are continuing the good job of bolstering their academy ranks this summer.

Leeds have already signed Dani van den Heuvel (17) from Ajax, Codey Drameh (18) from Fulham, Joe Gelhardt (18) from Wigan and Charlie Allen (16) from Linfield. And it seems, Greenwood would become their latest signing this month.

According to an earlier report from The Athletic, the 18-year-old will be recruited in a ‘six-figure’ deal, while Leeds are expecting to complete the move for the young striker this week.

Greenwood joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2018. He is now a regular member of the Under-23 side for the Gunners, after scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.