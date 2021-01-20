Journalist: French striker close to joining Crystal Palace

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update that is sure to excite Crystal Palace supporters, with the news that the South London based club are to sign Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The signing will boost the team’s attacking options with Mateta a prolific striker who has been shining in the Bundesliga recently.





Standing at 6′ 4″, the Frenchman will bring height and strength to the Palace forward line and has all the qualities required to excel in the Premier League.

The report suggests that Mateta will link up with Roy Hodgson’s men on an initial loan deal until the summer of 2022, with an obligation to buy the striker for a fee of around €17 million.

Mateta is also said to have turned down offers from two Italian teams to join Crystal Palace, highlighting his desire to play in the Premier League.

SL View: Excellent signing

The addition of Jean-Philippe Mateta to the Palace ranks will provide a massive boost for the Eagles as he has the ability to be an excellent signing for the team.

Palace have been hit and miss with their striker signings in recent years, but Mateta should have the qualities required to make an easy transition to English football.

This signing only strengthens an already strong Palace side and should come as a massive lift to the club’s fans.

Their team are in an excellent position to retain their Premier League status come the end of the season and Mateta’s addition will further boost their survival hopes.