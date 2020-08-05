Journalist discloses what Leeds United have told him about Eberechi Eze pursuit

Leeds United are not actively chasing Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross.

The Sun reported in July that Leeds – who have won automatic promotion to the Premier League from the Championship – are interested in signing Eze from QPR in the summer transfer window.





Respected Leeds Live journalist Cross has said that although the West Yorkshire club like the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, they are not actively chasing him.

When asked during a Q&A on Leeds Live this evening about Eze and QPR, Cross said: “I like him. Leeds like him, but we’re nowhere near offering bids or anything like that.

“When I last asked about him, I was told he was not being actively chased. Think half of London want him too.”

Stats

Eze is one of the best attack-minded players in the Championship and has been playing well for QPR for a while.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old made 46 appearances in the Championship for QPR this past season, scoring 14 goals and provided eight assists in the process.

The young attacking midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Eze has progressed well, and under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa who coaches the players well, the youngster would develop nicely.

One suspects that the price of Eze will dictate a lot whether or not Leeds make a bid for him this summer.