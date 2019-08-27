Journalist confirms Ryan Kent wants Rangers move

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has been linked with a move to Rangers for a while now.
According to Jordan Campbell from The Athletic, the Ibrox outfit want to sign the 22-year-old winger and the player wants the move to happen as well.
However, Liverpool’s stance has complicated the situation. The Reds want to sell the player permanently.
During a Q&A session, Campbell revealed that the only way the deal could happen is if the two clubs agree on a loan to buy option.
Rangers will have an obligation to buy the player after his loan spell.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days now. Kent was a star for Rangers last season and he would improve them a lot.
Gerrard will be desperate to bring him back to the club. With just a week left in the window, the Scottish giants will have to move quickly if they want to sign Kent.
A move to Rangers would be ideal for Kent and therefore it is no surprise that he wants to join them. He is unlikely to start for Liverpool and at this stage of his career, he needs to join a club where he can play regularly.