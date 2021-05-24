Journalist confirms Newcastle will try to sign Joe Willock permanently

Newcastle United picked up a 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League yesterday and Joe Willock managed to get on the score sheet once again.

The 21-year-old has now scored for a seventh consecutive league game and he has matched club legend Alan Shearer’s record now. Only two players in the club’s history have scored in seven consecutive Premier League games.





According to Luke Edwards from the Telegraph, Newcastle are going to try to sign the player permanently this summer.

I’ve been told #nufc are going to try to sign him. It’s about how hard they try though. If Ashley was willing to put money in to sign Joelinton, he has to do the same with Willock. Forget bloody court cases he’s highly unlikely to win, do something positive for once. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 23, 2021

Willock has been an excellent acquisition for the Magpies and it is no surprise that they are looking to sign him on a long term deal.

The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-quality goal-scoring midfielder in the Premier League and he would be a smart long term investment for Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to sell the highly talented youngster on a permanent deal this summer. Apparently, the player is valued at £20m.

The Gunners could definitely use a goal-scoring midfielder like him in their starting line-up.

Willock will be hoping for regular game time after an impressive loan spell and if the Gunners cannot provide him with that platform he will probably look to move on.

Regular game time will be integral to his development as a footballer and a permanent move to Newcastle would be ideal for him.

He is well settled at the club and the manager clearly rates him highly. He’s likely to be a regular starter for Newcastle next year and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can pull off the transfer in the coming months.

