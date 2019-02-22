Journalist outlines how Chelsea’ transfer ban could affect Newcastle

Chronicle’s chief Newcastle writer Lee Ryder has explained that Chelsea’s transfer ban could end up hurting the Magpies in the summer.
Premier League giants Chelsea have been handed a two-window transfer ban for their wrongdoings in relation to youth signings.
Rafa Benitez is apparently keen on signing the Brazilian winger Kenedy on a permanent deal but Chelsea are now unlikely to sell any players.
Chelsea’s transfer ban could well mean they are unlikely to want to sell Kenedy in the summer. He hasn’t impressed this season but certainly a player Rafa Benitez still interested in long-term (if he opts to stay on as boss) #nufc #cfc
— Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) February 22, 2019
The Londoners cannot strengthen their squad in the summer and in the January of 2020. Therefore, they will not want to lose more depth by selling.
Players like Kenedy and Tammy Abraham could be a key part of Maurizio Sarri’s squad next season.
Kenedy has had a poor season at Newcastle this year but he has impressed for Benitez’ side in the past. He could have been a quality signing in the long term.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to hold on to him for the next season.
Newcastle fans have now shared their reactions to Lee Ryder’s tweet and here are some of the best ones.
Not good enough long term imo Lee
— andy ferguson (@fergiemourinho) February 22, 2019
Thank Christ for that Lee, he looks like a player just picking up his wages…….got caught up in his own hype!
— Quizzie Rascal (@theboycharlie71) February 22, 2019
a would send him back now, he doesn’t look interested at all this season. Would rather have seen @JacobMurphy95 be given an extended run in the team. #nufc
— Clarko (@ClarkCoulson) February 22, 2019
We were never going to buy Kenedy. They would want too much money and his form has declined rapidly anyway. Will be bad news for players like him. Won’t be loaned out now and nowhere near their first team standards so stuck in no mans land.
— hally180 (@pckrc) February 22, 2019
Jesus man they’ve got about 400 players.
— Paul Hedley (@hedas1976) February 22, 2019
Blessing is disguise. He’s awful
— El Barrio! (@BarryPaton) February 22, 2019