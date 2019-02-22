Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Journalist outlines how Chelsea’ transfer ban could affect Newcastle

Chronicle’s chief Newcastle writer Lee Ryder has explained that Chelsea’s transfer ban could end up hurting the Magpies in the summer.

Premier League giants Chelsea have been handed a two-window transfer ban for their wrongdoings in relation to youth signings.

Rafa Benitez is apparently keen on signing the Brazilian winger Kenedy on a permanent deal but Chelsea are now unlikely to sell any players.

The Londoners cannot strengthen their squad in the summer and in the January of 2020. Therefore, they will not want to lose more depth by selling.

Players like Kenedy and Tammy Abraham could be a key part of Maurizio Sarri’s squad next season.

Kenedy has had a poor season at Newcastle this year but he has impressed for Benitez’ side in the past. He could have been a quality signing in the long term.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to hold on to him for the next season.

Newcastle fans have now shared their reactions to Lee Ryder’s tweet and here are some of the best ones.

